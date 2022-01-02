8 States to Raise Minimum Wage to $15

Twenty-two states increased minimum wages for workers on Jan. 1, according to The Hill.

In eight of those states, including California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, the raises are part of scheduled increases that will eventually reach minimums of $15-per-hour, CNN reports.

The city of West Hollywood raised its minimum wage for some workers to $17.64 per hour, the highest in the nation

Other states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington, increased wages due to legislation, ballot initiatives or automatic cost-of-living adjustments based on inflation.

"These minimum wage increases indicate moves toward ensuring a living wage for people across the country," said Deirdre Kennedy, the senior payroll analyst at Wolters Kluwer, in a Dec. 15 statement.

In addition, voters in Missouri passed a proposition in 2018 to gradually increase the minimum wage statewide to $12 over five years. Michigan, New Mexico and Virginia passed legislation raising their state minimum wages with the goal of $12.

Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and Oregon will see minimum wage increases go into effect later this year.

The minimum wage in 49 states and municipalities will meet or exceed $15 by the end of the year, according to Wolters Kluewer.