Military Confirms Drone Strike on US Forces at Syrian Base

The United States military confirmed Monday that coalition forces at the Al-Tanf Garrison base in Syria responded to an attack by “multiple” aerial drones Monday morning local time.

According to the military, one drone was “successfully engaged, preventing its impact,” and a second drone detonated within a compound at the base, but caused no casualties or damage.

“Such attacks put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermine the significant efforts by our Partner Forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS,” Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release from the military Monday. “Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces.”

Forces manning the base, including U.S.-backed Syrian opposition Maghaweir al-Thowra forces, are part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a 2014 effort by the United States and partners in the region to defeat ISIS, according to the Department of Defense, and have contributed billions of dollars, thousands of airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, as well as providing military intelligence dedicated to ending the reign of ISIS and Daesh in that country.

That coalition unit posted about the strike on Twitter Monday.

“The garrison…was attacked this morning by enemy drones equipped with explosives with the aim of killing our soldiers,” the post read. “Soldiers of the Revolutionary Commando Army responded bravely, causing no casualties. Together, we stand ready to defend the 55 km zone.”

Coalition members met in Marrakesh, Morocco, in May to discuss battling Daesh/ISIS in Africa as part of its ongoing efforts, according to a U.S. State Department press release.

“In Syria, the Coalition stands with the Syrian people in support of a lasting political settlement in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” the Coalition said in the May statement. “The Coalition continues to support inclusive local recovery and stabilization in areas liberated from Daesh/ISIS and reconciliation and reintegration efforts to foster conditions conducive to a Syria-wide political resolution to the conflict under the parameters of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

While no group has claimed responsibility for the drone attack, the Washington Post reports that past assaults on the base have been attributed to Iran, including one in October 2021, and as recently as June, Russian aircraft struck the section of the base housing the Maghaweir al-Thowra, with just a half-hour’s notice.