Gen. Mark Milley Asserts Military Is 'Not Woke'

The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, pushed back on accusations that the U.S. military is woke, asserting that term is "not a broad-brush description" of the armed forces.
Milley, who is set to retire at the end of the month, told CNN on Sunday that the U.S. military's readiness is better than it's "been in years."
Saying he's "not even sure what that word truly means," Milley said the accusations of a woke military are "not true."
"What I see is a military that's exceptionally strong. It's powerful; it's ready. In fact, our readiness rates — the way we measure readiness — is better now than they've been in years," Milley said.
Milley's assertion about readiness punches a hole in the attacks on Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and his consent holds on military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy. Tuberville continues to take flak from the left and military brass that his holds are having a deleterious effect on "readiness."
Milley allowed for certain cases but pushed back on the mass generalization of the military being woke.
Mark Swanson ✉
Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.