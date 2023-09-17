Gen. Mark Milley Asserts Military Is 'Not Woke'

The chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, pushed back on accusations that the U.S. military is woke, asserting that term is "not a broad-brush description" of the armed forces.

Milley, who is set to retire at the end of the month, told CNN on Sunday that the U.S. military's readiness is better than it's "been in years."

Saying he's "not even sure what that word truly means," Milley said the accusations of a woke military are "not true."

"What I see is a military that's exceptionally strong. It's powerful; it's ready. In fact, our readiness rates — the way we measure readiness — is better now than they've been in years," Milley said.

Milley's assertion about readiness punches a hole in the attacks on Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and his consent holds on military promotions over the Pentagon's abortion policy. Tuberville continues to take flak from the left and military brass that his holds are having a deleterious effect on "readiness."

Milley allowed for certain cases but pushed back on the mass generalization of the military being woke.

"It's not accurate. And that's not to say, by the way, that there aren't some things out there that could be fit into that [woke] category; but I don't think it's a broad-brush description of the U.S. military as it exists today," Milley said. Milley also pushed back on assertions that Ukraine has failed in its counteroffensive against Russia. "I know there's some commentary out there that somehow this offensive has failed," Milley said. "It has not failed. ... The Ukrainians have had incredible resilience and toughness and they're slowly and steadily working through very difficult Russian defenses." But he also warned that it will not end anytime soon. "There's well over 200,000 Russian troops in Russian-occupied Ukraine," Milley said. "This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited, in the sense that they do not — even if they are fully achieved — they don't completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that President Zelenskyy had. "I can tell you that it'll take a considerable length of time to militarily eject all 200,000 or plus Russian troops out of Russian-occupied Ukraine," he said. "That's a very high bar. It's going to take a long time to do it."