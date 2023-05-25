Conservatives Rip Miller Lite for Bikini Ad

Some conservatives are ripping Miller Lite for an advertisement apologizing over its use of images of women in bikinis in previous campaigns, the Washington Times reported.

In the ad, which ran during Women's History Month in March, "Broad City" actress Ilana Glazer touts female beer-makers.

"Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis," Glazer said in the ad.

"Wow."

"So, here's to women," Glazer said, adding: "Because without us, there would be no beer."

"Miller Lite, like Bud Light, chose to make a political statement instead of keeping their eye on the ball and providing a great product," Michael Seifert, CEO of PublicSq., told The Washington Times. "This felt again like people were being lectured to rather than sold to. And consumers are tired of being lectured."

On April 1, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself cracking open a Bud Light on her Instagram page. She showed off a can with her face on it that Bud Light sent her — one of many corporate freebies she gets and shares with millions of followers.

But unlike the dress from Rent the Runway or the trip to Denmark from skincare brand Ole Henriksen, Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney angered some customers and hurt sales, while the brand's lack of support for the influencer infuriated the very people it was trying to reach.

Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters slammed Miller Lite for its "anti-dude apology tour," and podcaster Dave Rubin questioned whether the video makes anyone "want to drink Miller Lite beer?

"Do you think one woman was watching it and [decided], 'All right, they're finally doing it my way, I'm going to drink Miller Lite beer'?" Rubin said.

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked the beer company for using "identity politics."

"It's so stupid," he said. "Human beings made beer. OK. And some human beings look good in bikinis. It's like, what are we doing?

"'Women do it. Women do it. Women do it.' I'd like to see a pie chart of how many women are actually involved in making beer or drinking beer," Rogan added.

Siefert said he opposed to the "objectification of women, but the way Miller Lite communicated this advertisement is in our opinion inappropriate.

"It uses a lot of foul language and it's pretty demeaning to anything their own company did before 2005. Overall, it's tiresome because it's yet another example of a company making their advertisements more about gender issues and social ideology than providing a quality product," he added.

"This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn't be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer," Molson-Coors said in a statement to media outlets. "Neither of these things should be remotely controversial and we hope beer drinkers can appreciate the humor (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March."