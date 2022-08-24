×
Tags: militia | jan.6 | arrests | charges | fbi

FBI Arrests 5 Three Percenters in Relation to Jan. 6

people clash outside the capitol

Supporters of former President Donald Trump clashed with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 05:22 PM EDT

The FBI recently arrested five members of the Three Percenters movement for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The men — Brian Preller, John Edward Crowley, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, Tyler Quintin Bensch and Benjamin Cole — call themselves the "B Squad" and are associated with the broader anti-government coalition.

Court records show that only one of the group members, Preller, was named in a criminal complaint. Four individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, and another was hit with two misdemeanors.

A federal official confirmed to NBC that Crowley, Rockholt and Bensch are set to appear in federal court in the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cole is set to appear in the Western District of Kentucky.

The string of arrests comes roughly two months after the federal government locked up six Southern California men alleged to be associated with the Three Percenters group, according to The Washington Post.

Two of the individuals, Alan Hostetter and Russell Taylor, are accused of working together to launch a group using violent threats to advocate against COVID-19 lockdown measures and potential election fraud.

"[S]ome people at the highest levels need to be made an example of with an execution or two or three," Hostetter said, per the court document.

“That's not hyperbole when we call it tyranny ... [a]nd tyrants and traitors need to be executed as an example," he added.

The other four men were listed as Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio "Tony" Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 05:22 PM
