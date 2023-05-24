US Probes Gear Used by Russian Dissidents

U.S. intelligence is looking into accusations that American equipment was being used in raids on Russia, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby confirmed that the White House was looking into reports that the supplies were involved in two ethnic Russian freedom fighter groups allied with Ukraine seizing towns in Russia's Belgorod region.

"We've been pretty darn clear: We don't support the use of U.S.-made equipment for attacks inside Russia ... we've been clear about that with the Ukrainians," Kirby said, referring to Ukraine's relationship with the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

"I won't get into private discussions that we're having with them," he continued, "but I think we've been nothing but consistent about our concerns in that regard."

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said a day prior that the U.S. had neither authorized nor received Ukrainian requests for transferring equipment to the groups.

"I don't know if it's true or not, in terms of the veracity of that imagery," Ryder said, adding that he was sure journalists will "take a look at these things and make sure we get the facts before we make assumptions."

Ukraine has consistently denied direct involvement in the attacks, while extending its sympathies to the two organizations.

Andriy Cherniak, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, also shot down the reports of direct involvement while speaking to Politico.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu alleged during a televised meeting that they defeated the groups after a prolonged battle, killing about 70 and forcing the rest back into Ukraine.

Shoigu then shared images of two severely damaged armored vehicles that appear similar to those provided by the U.S. to Ukraine in security assistance, saying Russian forces had destroyed them.