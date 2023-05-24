×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military | ukraine | russia | kirby | intel

US Probes Gear Used by Russian Dissidents

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 07:38 PM EDT

U.S. intelligence is looking into accusations that American equipment was being used in raids on Russia, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby confirmed that the White House was looking into reports that the supplies were involved in two ethnic Russian freedom fighter groups allied with Ukraine seizing towns in Russia's Belgorod region.

"We've been pretty darn clear: We don't support the use of U.S.-made equipment for attacks inside Russia ... we've been clear about that with the Ukrainians," Kirby said, referring to Ukraine's relationship with the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

"I won't get into private discussions that we're having with them," he continued, "but I think we've been nothing but consistent about our concerns in that regard."

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said a day prior that the U.S. had neither authorized nor received Ukrainian requests for transferring equipment to the groups.

"I don't know if it's true or not, in terms of the veracity of that imagery," Ryder said, adding that he was sure journalists will "take a look at these things and make sure we get the facts before we make assumptions."

Ukraine has consistently denied direct involvement in the attacks, while extending its sympathies to the two organizations.

Andriy Cherniak, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, also shot down the reports of direct involvement while speaking to Politico.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu alleged during a televised meeting that they defeated the groups after a prolonged battle, killing about 70 and forcing the rest back into Ukraine.

Shoigu then shared images of two severely damaged armored vehicles that appear similar to those provided by the U.S. to Ukraine in security assistance, saying Russian forces had destroyed them.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. intelligence is looking into accusations that American equipment was being used in raids on Russia, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
military, ukraine, russia, kirby, intel
292
2023-38-24
Wednesday, 24 May 2023 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved