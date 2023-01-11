Army Issues Guidance on Integrating Transgender Soldiers

The U.S. military released new diversity and inclusion training materials designed to educate service members on the military's policies on transgender soldiers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The guidance from the U.S. Army contains a series of vignettes used to demonstrate proper behavior and responsibilities when soldiers interact, including guidance to treat transgender soldiers "with dignity and respect."

It also notes that soldiers should "understand that gender transition may include social, medical, and legal components. Social transition, in the military context, will generally encompass living in the self-identified gender after duty hours."

The guidance advises service members to "intervene if you witness other Soldiers harassing or bullying the transgender Solider," and to "treat the Soldier as you would like to be treated."

In one vignette, "a transgender Soldier begins using male barracks, bathroom, and shower facilities. Because he did not undergo a surgical change, the Soldier still has female genitalia."

The guidance reads in part: "Soldiers must accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive, and characterized by little or no privacy."

It adds: "All Soldiers must use the barracks, bathroom, and shower facilities associated with their gender marker" according to their Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, or DEERS.

"All Soldiers should be respectful of the privacy and modesty concerns of others. However, transgender Soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact that they do not 'match' other Soldiers."

One example, from the Department of Veterans Affairs, uses a gingerbread person to demonstrate the differences between gender identity, gender expression, biological sex, and sexual orientation.