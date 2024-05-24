Service Members One Step Closer to Pay Hike

Junior enlisted service members are close to getting a 19.5% pay hike.

The House Armed Services Committee advanced a must-pass defense policy bill Wednesday night, 57-1, which includes the pay raise and other quality-of-life improvement measures, according to Military.com.

The bill was named the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act.

"We did that to underscore the tremendous gains this bill makes toward improving the quality of life for our service members and their families," Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., told Military.com. "No service member should have to live in squalid conditions. No military family should have to rely on food stamps to feed their children. And no one serving this country should have to wait weeks to see a doctor or a mental health specialist."

The bill includes a 4.5% raise for all service members, and E-1 through E-4 ranks would get an additional 15% raise, giving them the 19.5% pay hike, Military.com said.

The bill also increases the Basic Allowance for Housing to cover 100% of housing costs rather than the 95% it does now and expanding eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance to help more troops facing food insecurity.

The legislation also aims to improve military facilities. The Republican-led committee also approved legislation banning affirmative action at military service academies and consideration of race in promotions, accessions, and command selections.

Another amendment approved on party lines was a proposal by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. would require the Pentagon to develop and implement a strategy to recruit former service members who were discharged over their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other amendments the committee approved include automatically registering all 18- to 26-year-old men for a potential military draft rather than making them do it themselves; allowing service members to fill prescriptions for up to a year's worth of birth control at once so they don't have to worry about access while they are deployed; and conducting an independent study on creating a new branch of the military devoted to cybersecurity.

The bill will be voted on by the House of Representatives while the Senate will adopt their own bill. The House and Senate will then negotiate a compromise version of the bill before it becomes law, Military.com reported.