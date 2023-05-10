McConnell, Tuberville Break on Holding Up Military Nominees

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., revealed Wednesday he does not support Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville's blanket hold on military nominees.

"I don't support putting a hold on military nominations. I don't support that," McConnell said of Tuberville's strategy, which has prevented the promotion of 184 general and flag officers.

It comes after Tuberville announced he would hold up the nominations because of the Pentagon's decision to provide paid leave and travel reimbursements for service members that travel across state lines to obtain abortions.

Joining Newsmax's "National Report" in March, Tuberville said he initially thought the Department of Defense would change its abortion policy months ago, but it never happened.

"American taxpayers are on the hook for funding abortions in the military," Tuberville said. "Now that we've already had an abortion policy, this is not about abortion. This is about extending abortion limits, making it more accessible to dependents in the families and transportation."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently complained in a letter directed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that the delay was costing the military dearly.

"This indefinite hold harms America's national security and hinders the Pentagon's normal operations," Austin wrote. "The longer that this hold persists, the greater the risk the U.S. military runs in every theater, every domain, and every Service."

Thus far, seven former secretaries of defense have condemned Tuberville's move, in addition to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

"I would prefer that Sen. Tuberville focus his holds on political appointees. They're the ones who make the policy," Collins told The Hill last month.