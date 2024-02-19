Military Discusses AI Reshaping With Tech Leaders

The Defense Department is holding a symposium this week to provide tech leaders the opportunity to meet with top military officials to discuss the Pentagon's artificial intelligence initiative, The Washington Times reported.

"Given the significance of responsible AI in defense and the importance of addressing risks and concerns globally, the internationally focused session at the symposium will be focused on these critical global efforts to adopt and implement responsible AI in defense," the symposium's agenda reads.

Among the topics will be the Pentagon's "Replicator" initiative, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence into military weapons systems. The Defense Innovation Unit has been tasked with helping to speed up the adoption of new technologies by the military.

The symposium, which will take place in Washington, D.C., follows a similar summit that the DIU organized in Silicon Valley last week.

During this week's summit, DIU Deputy Director Aditi Kumar told the attendees that the Defense Department has established a set of guidelines that will allow for the quick, responsible, and safe buildup of autonomous weapons systems.

"The policy, what it says is not that there needs to be a human in the loop, but that there needs to be human judgment in the deployment of these weapons systems," Kumar said during the summit.

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo said during the event last week: "It really ought to be a dictum to us that we should never send a human being to do something dangerous that a machine can do for us. That when doing so, we should never have human beings making decisions that can't be better aided by machines."