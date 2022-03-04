Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Launch Ukraine Fundraiser, Match $3M in Donations

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are speaking out about the war in Ukraine, where Kunis was born, and sharing what they are doing to help those fleeing from the escalating conflict.

The pair appeared together in a video posted on Kutcher's Instagram account to speak about the situation while pledging their support to refugees from the war.

Kunis started off by saying that, having moved to the U.S. as a child, she identifies as a proud America but has "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher added.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," Kunis continued.

The couple explained that they had launched a fundraising campaign that will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org — "two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most," the caption to Kutcher's video noted.

Commenting on the fundraising efforts, Kunis said in the video that she and Kutcher had decided to "match up to $3 million worth of donations to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org through GoFundMe.org in an effort to raise $30 million."

Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, according to the video's caption. Airbnb.org meanwhile, is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," Kunis wrote in a statement posted on the GoFundMe page.

"Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge," she continued. "With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away. Through GoFundMe.org, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts."