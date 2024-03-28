×
Rep. Sherrill: Bar Trump From Classified Docs Access

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 12:37 PM EDT

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., introduced legislation Thursday to prevent federal officeholders and those seeking to hold federal office from access to classified information if they have been charged with specific criminal offenses, The Hill reported.

The Guarding United States Against Reckless Disclosures (GUARD) Act looks to bar the president, vice president, members of Congress, and federal candidates from receiving classified information if charged with obstructing an official proceeding, unlawfully retaining classified defense information, or acting as a foreign agent, among other criminal offenses.

While the legislation does not mention any particular party or individual, Sherrill's press release on Thursday targeted former President Donald Trump directly in the first paragraph  by noting that "serious national security charges against former President Donald Trump have underscored the need to take additional steps to protect access to classified information."

Sherrill's statement did not mention fellow Democrat and New Jersey politician Sen. Bob Menendez, who was indicted in September on bribery charges.

"In public service there's nothing more important than upholding the oath of office and protecting our national security," Sherrill's statement read. "As a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, I have zero tolerance for any betrayal of the public trust, especially when it comes to classified information and our national security.

"That's why I'm extremely concerned about recent charges against Donald Trump and his continued desire to access sensitive classified information, despite reckless actions, and serious criminal charges."

Trump is facing four indictments that include business fraud, unlawful retention of classified documents, and two cases of election interference.  

"Nobody is entitled or legally obligated to classified briefings — certainly not Trump, even if he is the Republican nominee for president," Sherrill's statement read. "This legislation is urgent and should be considered by both parties as a necessary step to protect intelligence and ensure sensitive information doesn't get into the wrong hands."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

