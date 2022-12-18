Rep. Turner: FBI Faces Subpoenas After Twitter Files

The FBI is facing subpoenas after the "Twitter Files" released by CEO Elon Musk made clear that the bureau was coordinating with the social media company, Rep. Mike Turner told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"We are definitely pursuing the Department of Justice and also the FBI," the Ohio Republican said, adding that "luckily, the Jan. 6 committee has established some great legal precedent that shows the Congress has full access."

Part of the revelations in the "Twitter Files" recently released show that members of the FBI contacted employees at Twitter to inform them of accounts that "may" constitute violations of the company's terms of service.

Turner, who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the precedent established by the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee means that the FBI is "going to have very much a difficult time trying to prevent us getting those documents, and I think it will show a very troubling pattern. And we're also going to be looking for who the mastermind is since this is not based on intelligence — this is not foreign malign actors — that the malign actors transmit the FBI themselves."

Turner said, "Since the Republicans are taking the House, this will be one of the No. 1 targets to make certain that the FBI does not fund this activity, which is clearly beyond the scope of what the FBI should be doing [and] is very constitutionally troubling."

The latest examples of contact between the FBI and Twitter have spurred anger from other conservatives, according to Fox. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who manages the GOP House Judiciary Committee account, asked, "Does anyone still trust the FBI?"

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said the latest release of the "Twittter Files" illustrates that the FBI "has a lot to answer for."