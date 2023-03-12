Pence: Trump 'Endangered My Family' on Jan. 6

Former President Mike Pence on Saturday said former President Donald Trump's comments on Jan. 6 "endangered" his family.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and establishment reporters, according to the Associated Press.

"I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Ostensibly, the former vice president's comment are the most damning allegation against Trump to date. The statement comes as Pence has alluded to running for president and comes after Trump's official declaration of candidacy.

"Make no mistake about it," Pence continued, "what happened that day was a disgrace. And it mocks decency to portray it any other way."

The gridiron dinner is a place where politicians and likened reporters can rub elbows and joke with one another. At one point during the dinner, Pence quipped that he "read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president's Bible. Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there."