Pence Supports National 15-Week Abortion Ban

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that if he were in Congress, he would support Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed federal 15-week abortion ban.

Speaking on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday, Pence said, "I will tell you that I will always support efforts to strengthen protections for the unborn. I think it's most likely that it will be resolved at the state level. But the 15-week legislation in the Congress, had I been a member of Congress, I ... would have supported ... it as a beginning."

According to The Hill, in September, Graham, R-S.C., introduced a national 15-week abortion ban proposal. The bill included exceptions for cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger. It also had a five-year jail sentence for providers who violated the ban.

In regard to the bill, Pence said on NBC's "Meet the Press," "It was useful in the sense of demonstrating that Democrats' position is the extreme position. The Democratic Party today supports abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and taxpayer funding of abortion."

While the midterms were underway, Democrats made abortion a central campaign issue.

Following the publication of his new book, "So Help Me God," the former vice president has been making the rounds on television, and speculation is mounting that he could throw in his hat for a bid at the presidency in 2024.