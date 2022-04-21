Video Shows Man's Bloodied Face After Mike Tyson Allegedly Punched Passenger on Plane

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a fellow plane passenger at the San Francisco airport Wednesday night, leaving the man with a bloody forehead, according to video accounts.

In a TMZ Sports report, Tyson initially obliged two men with a selfie photo upon boarding the plane bound for Florida.

However, things got tense when one of the two men reportedly started taunting Tyson — even after the iconic athlete asked him to ease up on the chatter.

Soon after that, Tyson apparently stood up, turned around from his seat, and unleashed a series of blows at the unidentified man.

This didn't stop the men from filming their verbal encounters with Tyson. In fact, on a particular close-up in the second video, viewers can see at least four blood spots on the forehead, all likely deriving from Tyson jabs.

The person recording the man with the bloodied forehead (presumably his friend), then narrates the video with the following words:

"JetBlue flight ... my boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson. Turn that way (instructing his friend to turn sideways) ... yeah, he got (messed) up."

After the incident, a source close to Tyson told TMZ that one of the two men — presumably the one involved in the altercation — was "extremely intoxicated" ... and "wouldn't stop provoking" the boxer in his seat.

According to the TMZ report, Tyson left the plane shortly after the incident.

At this time, there are no further updates or comments from Tyson's camp, or JetBlue airlines.

The 55-year-old Tyson has kept a reasonably low profile, boxing-wise, since ostensibly retiring from championship consideration in 2005.

He has participated in post-retirement exhibitions the last few years (Roy Jones in 2021).

There's even been speculation of Tyson fighting internet star Jake Paul for a major cash reward.

No formal police charges have yet to be filed. It remains to be seen on whether Tyson would be placed on American 'No-Fly' lists, in lieu of an arrest.