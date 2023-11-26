×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike turner | war | israel | hamas | intelligence

GOP Rep. Turner: Biden Admin Must Take Action, Not Credit

By    |   Sunday, 26 November 2023 12:56 PM EST

President Joe Biden and his administration are taking credit for a deal with Hamas terrorists for hostage releases, but it cannot even definitively say whether the estimated 10 American hostages are even alive, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

"I'm concerned that the Biden administration didn't make it a condition of this deal that Americans be in the first hostages that are released, especially since American aid is going into Gaza right now, into northern Gaza as part of the conditions that Hamas had," Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think, you know, when the administration says they know every detail and then tell you that they don't even know if they're alive, that is certainly concerning."

"We're not even sure that Hamas has all of the hostages," Turner continued. "There are other radical groups within Gaza that might have possession of some of these hostages. We're not sure which ones are alive, where their bodies may be, in either Gaza or where Hamas has held them.

"People who have been told that their relatives are deceased are now finding they're alive. People who believe they are alive may found out tragic news."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden and his administration are taking credit for a deal with Hamas terrorists for hostage releases, but it cannot even definitively say whether the estimated 10 American hostages are even alive, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, lamented Sunday.
mike turner, war, israel, hamas, intelligence
202
2023-56-26
Sunday, 26 November 2023 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved