GOP Rep. Turner: Biden Admin Must Take Action, Not Credit

President Joe Biden and his administration are taking credit for a deal with Hamas terrorists for hostage releases, but it cannot even definitively say whether the estimated 10 American hostages are even alive, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said Sunday.

"I'm concerned that the Biden administration didn't make it a condition of this deal that Americans be in the first hostages that are released, especially since American aid is going into Gaza right now, into northern Gaza as part of the conditions that Hamas had," Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think, you know, when the administration says they know every detail and then tell you that they don't even know if they're alive, that is certainly concerning."

"We're not even sure that Hamas has all of the hostages," Turner continued. "There are other radical groups within Gaza that might have possession of some of these hostages. We're not sure which ones are alive, where their bodies may be, in either Gaza or where Hamas has held them.

"People who have been told that their relatives are deceased are now finding they're alive. People who believe they are alive may found out tragic news."