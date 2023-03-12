Rep. Turner: Biden Admin 'Too Timid' to 'Provoke' China

Ohio Republican Representative Mike Turner told ABC's "This Week" that the Biden administration is acting "too timid" and needs to respond "strongly" to China.

"I think that he Biden administration appears to be much too timid. They've been much timid in their approach to Russia, always on the – having been pushed by Congress before they would fully support Ukraine, and I think even in China, they're afraid to provoke," Turner said when asked by host Martha Raddatz how the congressman would "differ from President Biden in an approach to China?"

USA Today earlier this week reported that Biden asked Congress for more aid to Ukraine after lawmakers approved nearly $113 billion last year in aid to Ukraine.

and also persists following a report from Law Enforcement Today, detailing that last year, "the State Department announced that the World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers report, which has been published for over 50 years, will no longer be produced."

Turner said the U.S. needs to respond strongly.

"Look at what's happening with their military buildup, they're tripling their size of their nuclear weapons pointed at the United States, they're expanding their – their shipbuilding, they're absolutely emerging as a military threat to the United States. I think we need to respond, and respond very strongly," he said.

"But, but what do you mean by that," Raddatz asked. "You said the administration has a fear of provoking. What do you mean?"

"Well, in a number of areas," Turner says, "when the – when the administration came in, there were policies in place in the Trump administration which they rescinded, one of which was a ban on TikTok. The Trump administration, in August of 2020, had banned and required a disinvestment by China of TikTok. The administration reverse that in June of 2021."

"They also had a- the Department of Justice, a program that was directed at Chinese espionage. They– they were concerned that it was too provocative and that it’s– that it might be targeting individuals and so– which, of course, we wanted to target China and so they disbanded that– that program, which had been set up under the Trump administration. So, there’s a number of things where they've– they’ve dismantled them where, right now, we're having debates about putting them back."