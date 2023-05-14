Rep. Turner Calls on FBI to Help, Not Obstruct Biden Probe

The FBI should be looking at the House Oversight Committee's investigation and findings on President Joe Biden and his family about payments that have allegedly been made to them as evidence of a crime and digging deeper into it, rather than "obscuring" the investigation, Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday.

"It appears that the FBI's being less than helpful if not obscuring the congressional investigation," the Ohio Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," adding that Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has done an "excellent job following the money" and uncovering information that is "very troubling."

He added that Comer's revelation earlier in the program that a key informant in the case is missing is a disturbing turn of events.

"It's information that was in the hands of the FBI and in the hands of the Department of the Treasury," Turner said. "Certainly, it appears to be evidence of criminal activity on the part of the Biden family. [Comer] has done an excellent job in getting to the bottom of this, exposing what is this trail of money that has no explanation and for which even the Treasury Department and others were identifying as troubling transactions."

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees are taking depositions from 51 former intelligence community professionals who signed off on a letter in 2020, just before the presidential election, declaring that information discovered in Hunter Biden's laptop was part of a Russian disinformation scheme.

Former CIA Director Mike Morell, though, says he was asked to write the letter by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was at the time a campaign official for Biden, a claim Blinken denies.

"These people signed on to a letter without any evidence whatsoever that there was any Russian intervention or that this was Russian misinformation solely for the purposes of helping Joe Biden at his debate try to tell the American public that the Hunter Biden laptop wasn't real," said Turner. "Now we know it's real, and the filth that's there and all of the evidence of financial transactions which are highly questionable are real."

Another former CIA director, John Brennan, he added, "admitted in his deposition that this was just political. What that translates to is this was just a lie."

Biden also used the letter in his presidential debate arguments, which means he "knew that he was lying," said Turner. "He used these 51 who had past credentials in intelligence to claim that something was Russian misinformation when, in fact, it was actually true. It was the activities of his son, it was the activities of his family, and the information on the laptop…what Chairman Comer is tracking down because there are unexplained infusions of money to the Biden family that really has no cause and understanding. At this point, it looks like criminal activity."

In other discussions, Turner also talked about his recent trip to Egypt, Israel, and Jordan, where the delegation was "very startled to find" that the nations remain "hungry for U.S. leadership," including support for initiatives from the Trump-era Abraham Accords.

"They're not asking for military support or financial support. They're just asking for our leadership," he said.

The Middle East nations are also concerned about China coming in and gaining influence, as it is in the United States, said Turner.

"This administration's asleep at the wheel when it comes to trying to counter and answer Chinese attempts to expand their influence and to penetrate the United States," said Turner.

The congressman also talked about the potential of a government spending default, and said that Biden has taken an "irrational position that spending is not related to debt."

"We need to rein in spending, we need to protect our economy," said Turner. "The president needs to come to the table and negotiate."