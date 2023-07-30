Rep. Turner: Biden's 'Uncoordinated Policy' on China a Danger

The Biden administration has a "pattern of uncoordinated policy" in responding to the threats from China, and an admission from Hunter Biden that he received $600,000 from a Chinese energy company raises questions about why the White House is not "rising" to the challenge posed, Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday.

"Remember, these are not accusations," the Ohio Republican told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "These are actual documented bank records and Treasury documents that show these were suspicious transactions."

He added that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has said that more than 100 suspicious transactions occurred involving the Biden family, leading to the question of what China and other countries were buying.

"They certainly weren't buying Hunter Biden's expertise, and that's what James Comer's doing in his investigation, getting to the bottom of that," said Turner.

But for too long, China has gotten "a pass" with claims that it's a developing nation that doesn't have to meet emissions or financial standards when it "has clearly identified itself as an adversary of the United States, he said.

"It's time for the United States to stand up, clean up the past and make certain we respond to these threats, make certain we respond to their efforts to penetrate us for espionage, the hacking aspects are responded to, and [that] they're held accountable for the things they're doing with Russia right now in violation of sanctions for the Ukraine offensive," the congressman added.

Meanwhile, Turner said he wouldn't comment specifically on reports about Chinese malware being embedded in U.S. military systems, as it is "uncorroborated," but he noted that "we are very much aware of China's efforts both in hacking and in penetrating systems across the United States."

"Our banking system, our transactions system, our transportation system, our energy sector on a regular basis are being attacked by China without any answer or accountability from our government," he said. "This has to stop. They need to be held accountable, and the attempt to undermine our infrastructure systems has got to stop."

Also on Sunday, Turner dismissed testimony given before a House subcommittee from UFO whistleblowers, saying everything presented was second-hand knowledge.

"I always love it when you have somebody who comes forward and testifies about things they don't know anything about," Turner said of the whistleblowers. "The most striking aspect of all of the testimony was repeatedly, over and over again the whistleblowers had to say, actually, I don't have any knowledge of this, someone else told me that."

Turner admitted that he couldn't say for sure there are no aliens from space on Earth or if they pose more danger than China, saying that "but there's certainly no evidence of what the gentleman was testifying about."

But still, he said that the Biden administration "kind of acts like they're the same risk. It's definitely China."