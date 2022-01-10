Trump Blasts 'Jerk' Sen. Mike Rounds: 'Crazy or Just Stupid?'

Former President Donald Trump has blasted Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., as "woke" and has added him to Trump's "RINO" list.

"'Senator' Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the fraudulent presidential Election of 2020," Trump wrote in a pointed statement Monday from his Save America PAC.

"He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be OK — just fine.

"Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive."

Rounds on Sunday said Trump's election allegations are "unfounded."

"As a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states," he said on ABC’s "This Week."

"While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state."

He added: "The election was fair, as fair as we have seen."

Trump vowed to "never endorse this jerk again."

"The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away," Trump continued in his statement. "Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again."

Trump said Rounds is the example of an ineffective "Republican in Name Only" who is allowing "Democrats to destroy our nation."

"It's RINOs like this that are allowing the Democrats to destroy our nation!" Trump's statement added. "Our borders, our military, our economy, inflation, the horrible handling of the China Virus and Afghanistan, and rampant crime throughout our Democrat-run cities are ripping our country apart.

"We are a laughingstock throughout the world when we were respected and even feared just 1 year ago. There were no thoughts of Russia with Ukraine, China with Taiwan, Iran with nuclear weapons, or North Korea with nasty statements."

Trump has routinely denounced Republicans who have not defended calls for election integrity by fixing the ills of the 2020 presidential election.

"The radical left Democrats and RINOs, like 'Senator' Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our country to succeed," Trump's statement concluded. "He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my endorsement again!"