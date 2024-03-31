Pompeo: Biden 'Letting the Inmates Run the Asylum'

President Joe Biden's border policies are not only "deeply dangerous," according to former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but they abdicate federal duty to protect the homeland.

"Now the capacity to influence our election and who governs our country, this is the classic case of letting the inmates run the asylum and that is deeply dangerous for our country," Pompeo, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

The open border makes Pompeo fear the inevitability of thinking "Is this going to be the day we're going to have a really bad day?" mentioning 9/11 terrorist attacks as having left America vulnerable once again.

"We are incentivizing bad actors to put their worst characters at our southern border," Pompeo told host John Catsimatidis in an interview earlier this week, noting the criminal influx "brings all the drugs, all the weapons, bring all the crime."

"John, I worry so much. We know how to keep this border safe and secure. It's possible to do."

Pompeo praised Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's "extraordinary measures" to keep the U.S. border secure where the federal government is failing in its duty to Americans.

"The president has refused to do it, and I know that someday we're going to have a really bad day here in America," Pompeo said. "There is nothing from a national security perspective in the near term that gives me more pause for concern."

Catsimatidis noted there is an alleged conscious effort of shipping illegal migrants to sanctuary cities and states to stuff the census for great population tallies to bolster Democrat control in our democracy.

"I tried to articulate a better explanation for why the Democratic Party would allow this travesty to happen on our border and I thought well, there’s other reasons, there's humanitarian concerns, but the truth of the matter is, now, I think the only logical explanation, is that they believe that this will give them the power and the capacity to control the country for decades ahead," Pompeo said.

And, it is happening sooner in Democrat-run states like New York, where they are trying to allow illegals to vote.

"First of all, it would be deeply unconstitutional," he concluded. "And this would also fly in the face of 250 years of American tradition where the thing that you were so prideful in was that you were an American citizen and as a result of that you got the right to vote in America.

"This is, in fact, I think, about power."