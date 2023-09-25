Pompeo Slams Biden Energy Policies as 'Enormously Risky'

Former CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the energy policies of President Joe Biden, saying our adversaries are stepping in to fill the void of energy producer for our allies, an "enormously risky" situation for the U.S.

Pompeo made the comments in an interview with Breitbart in Oklahoma City, site of the two-day American Energy Security Summit. Pompeo was one of the keynote speakers.

"Our allies don't trust us to produce the products that they need, and our adversaries see two opportunities," Pompeo told Breitbart. "One is to sell their stuff, and Russia is selling crude oil well above market pricing today because they have captured markets, and they are selling it to our primary adversary, the Chinese Communist Party. They are changing pipeline flows to go from Europe to the East. They're building out economic models that no longer count on the United States of America to produce their energy.

"That is enormously risky for the United States, and our adversaries can certainly see it. They're taking advantage of it."

Pompeo also pointed out a disconnect in how Americans see energy vs. the rest of the world.

"So when we think of energy, we think of almost always pictures of cars," Pompeo told Breitbart. "When the rest of the world thinks of energy, it's about, 'Can you actually cool your home, turn the lights on, and have sanitation? Can you actually deliver power across transmission lines?' They think of things like food. Do you have enough fertilizer driven by energy?"

Pompeo also took aim at the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles, calling the huge subsidies in the EV industry a "failed effort."

"UAW workers are on strike because these vehicles aren't actually being made here; they're going to be made in China. You can see consumers rejecting it," Pompeo said.

"But to demand that taxpayers underwrite this transition on a timeline that no one can point to a technological solution that delivers the outcome they're seeking is irrational and dangerous and expensive," he added. "Ultimately, if your objective is to eventually transition to electric vehicles, you're creating more risk. It will never happen because everyone will throw up their hands at a problem set that if you said, 'We're going to do this over 30 years,' you might actually evolve the technology in a way that made sense."

In addition to Pompeo, also a former Congressman from Kansas, several cabinet secretaries under former President Donald Trump spoke at the conference, including former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley also spoke.