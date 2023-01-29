Pompeo: With Ties to 'Every Major' College, Did China Access Biden Docs?

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday questioned whether China could have had access to the classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Pompeo said, "We need to find out if the Chinese Communist Party actually may have had access at the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden clearly had documents. That would have been a pretty open space.

"And, Maria, you and I have talked about this for years: The Chinese Communist Party's inside every major American university today with research dollars and with their students. They're at the University of Pennsylvania, too. And we now know that this Chinese money, these Chinese officials met classified documents in that space. They were in the same place. We need to know if there's any risk they might have gotten ahold of them."

According to a Sunday report from the Washington Examiner, one overlooked detail in President Joe Biden's document scandal is that the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which has been endowed with over $50 million in gifts from the Celestial Empire, hosted pro-China events "in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms."