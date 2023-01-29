×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pompeo | china | penn biden center | joe biden | classified documents

Pompeo: With Ties to 'Every Major' College, Did China Access Biden Docs?

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 29 January 2023 09:21 PM EST

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday questioned whether China could have had access to the classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," Pompeo said, "We need to find out if the Chinese Communist Party actually may have had access at the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden clearly had documents. That would have been a pretty open space.

"And, Maria, you and I have talked about this for years: The Chinese Communist Party's inside every major American university today with research dollars and with their students. They're at the University of Pennsylvania, too. And we now know that this Chinese money, these Chinese officials met classified documents in that space. They were in the same place. We need to know if there's any risk they might have gotten ahold of them."

According to a Sunday report from the Washington Examiner, one overlooked detail in President Joe Biden's document scandal is that the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, which has been endowed with over $50 million in gifts from the Celestial Empire, hosted pro-China events "in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday questioned whether China could have had access to the classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center.
mike pompeo, china, penn biden center, joe biden, classified documents
210
2023-21-29
Sunday, 29 January 2023 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved