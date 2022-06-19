Mike Pompeo Says He's Praying on Whether to Run in 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday, addressing talk that he's considering a run for the White House in 2024, said he's still praying on whether to take that step.

"I'm working on 2022 across the country, helping folks get elected," Pompeo said told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo, adding that he and his wife, Susan, will "work, pray and we'll decide how we best work for America as we move forward from there."

Pompeo, like another likely candidate, former President Donald Trump, made headlines this past week while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Nashville. While he was complimentary to Trump, under whom he served, he also spoke about his leadership roles, sparking a lot of people to speculate about his plans for 2024, Bartiromo pointed out.

"We need to build an American majority, an American coalition," Pompeo, now a Fox News analyst, replied. "I talked to folks assembled there about. It was a wonderful evening. They gave me this Ronald Reagan award. How cool for someone who was a young lieutenant when he was my commander-in-chief?"

Meanwhile, Pompeo slammed President Joe Biden's "failed leadership and bad policies" for the current spiraling inflation and high gas prices, as well as the border crisis.

"Families are being impacted in ways that have been fundamentally reshaping their lives," said Pompeo. "Folks who thought they were retired can see their savings are half, two-thirds of what they were just a handful of weeks ago. They may have to reenter the workforce…families trying to buy homes with interest rates at 6%. Shelves in stores are empty. This is deeply un-American."

But it is all the result of the White House's "failed policy," said Pompeo.

"This was all taking place over the last 18 months since the administrations changed out," he continued. "Wedding to a climate agenda has destroyed the American energy industry and is at the base of so much of these cost increases. We know how to fix it. We can secure the southern border. We can get affordable energy prices, and get the economy going back again."

But that means Biden will have to change direction but he shows "no signs of doing that," said Pompeo. "He would rather tell the American people 'don't believe your lying eyes.'"

Pompeo also on Sunday slammed White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy for suggesting tech platforms can be doing more to stop "disinformation" concerning the spread of climate change.

"I've known Gina McCarthy since she was director of the EPA and she was trying to destroy the business of my home state of Kansas when I was a member of Congress," said Pompeo.

"What you heard there is exactly the same thing," he added. "They have been trying to cancel ideas we've been putting forward to build an American energy complex that includes all of the above, oil, natural gas, renewable fuels, hydropower all those things. They are trying to destroy those opportunities."

And McCarthy, rather than caring about how the policies affect Americans, is "destroying Americans' lives with the blessing of United States."

Trying to destroy the good science out in the public is one of the most dangerous things government Pompeo also discussed Biden's trips in July to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the West Bank, and he said that while he's "glad" that Biden recognizes more energy is needed, he should travel to places like Texas or Pennsylvania and start by shoring up American energy.

"I hope the fact he is taking a trip there will convince the Saudis more broadly, even OPEC to produce more energy. I think that would be a good thing for the American people but when you side with the Iranians, the world's largest state response sore of terror against the Emirates, those leaders no longer have confidence in the United States and the chance they will do a solid for Joe Biden is exceedingly low."