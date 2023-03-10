Pompeo: 'Couple Months Out' From 2024 Decision

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he's "a couple months out" from deciding if he'll run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pompeo discussed his plans with the Washington Examiner.

"We're a couple months out from solving the equation," Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, told the Examiner. "We're praying, trying to figure out if this is the place where we could have the most impact, and trying to get organized, get our thinking organized, so that when we make that decision, we can either present the case to the American people in a way that is who we are, and how we would try to work for them.

"Or we'll decide not to run, and we'll go find another way to try and be productive."

Former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the only GOP candidates to have declared for the 2024 race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly has decided to run but won't announce until after the state's legislative session ends in May.

Pompeo, who has visited the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, told the Examiner there was no urgency to enter the race soon.

"The national media's always out in front because it's good headlines, good chyrons, good clicks, but there is plenty of time," Pompeo told the Examiner. "Of all the things in one's life, this is one of the things you want to measure twice and cut once. You want to make sure you get the decision right."

The Examiner said Pompeo's "path to his decision" began when he changed his lifestyle in June 2021 when he weighed 300 pounds. The result has been a loss of nearly 100 pounds.

"People bring it up all the time," he told the Examiner. "I cannot tell you how many folks who have said, 'I saw what you did. My wife told me I have to do it, too.' Or, 'My sister saw that you did it, and she encouraged me to be better.' Or, 'I saw it, and I decided I was going to do it, too.'"

Pompeo, 59, says his family and team are helping him stay fit.

"If we're out someplace eating or something and I reach for the bread basket, you can see people going, 'Careful!' Which is lovely because they're looking out for me," he told the Examiner. "They know that it was something that I really wanted to do and needed to do, and they're trying to help."