Mike Pence Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 29 June 2023 11:08 AM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet with the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NBC News reported.

Visiting Ukraine "just steels my resolve to do my part, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies," Pence told NBC News in an interview from Kyiv. He is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet with Zelenskyy during the campaign.

Pence has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and full-throated supporter of Ukraine, as he takes on his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, for the Republican nomination.

Trump has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win the war, instead saying he wants a negotiated solution between Russia and Ukraine.

Pence currently trails Trump by more than 30 points in most polls among Republican primary voters who will chose next year's candidate to take on Democrat President Joe Biden.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine Thursday to meet with the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NBC News reported.
