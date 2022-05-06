Pence: 'Hope and Pray' SCOTUS Draft Becomes Final Decision

Former Vice President Mike Pence is praising the leaked draft document indicating that the Supreme Court could overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, telling a pro-life gala in South Carolina that "we will hope and pray" the draft opinion soon becomes the court's final decision.

"I hope and pray that the Supreme Court draft opinion will hold and become part of the law of the land, returning the question of abortion to the states and to the American people," Pence said during remarks at the event held at the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, S.C., reported NBC News. "I also have no doubt that the women and men who are standing for public office at every level, who have taken a strong stand for the unborn and the sanctity of life, will be favorably impacted by this decision."

Pence acknowledged that the leaked draft, which has sparked fire from both sides of the issue since it was published by Politico Monday night, is not final, but still, he insisted that "Roe must go."

He also told the crowd of more than 1,000 at the gala, held at a facility that counsels women against seeking abortions, that the organization needs them to continue supporting the organization through donations.

"I think we're going to see more and more states make a greater and greater commitment to providing support for women facing crisis pregnancies," he said. "I truly do believe that when the moment comes, that the Supreme Court does their job, then it's incumbent on us to do our job."

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday the leaked document is authentic and vowed that an investigation will take place to determine who leaked it. He also said the draft "does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

Pence told the audience that the landmark Roe decision in 1973, which upheld that abortion is a Constitutional right, is misguided.

"The heartbreaking consequences of the Roe decision cannot be overstated," said Pence, adding that the decision led to a toll "unprecedented in the history of mankind"

Pence also Thursday urged voters to keep "pro-life majorities in the Congress and in every statehouse in the land," because the court could vote to return the issue of abortion to states to determine laws.

"It will fall upon those that are serving in our statehouses to craft legislation to restore the sanctity of life," he told the audience.

Pence's pro-life stance has been a major part of his political life, including when he was in Congress and had served as the governor of Indiana, and is reportedly considering a presidential race in 2024.

Pence has visited South Carolina, which holds the South's first presidential primary elections, twice in the past week.

Last Saturday, he spoke at Columbia International University's commencement, telling graduates at the Christian school that "the antidote to cancel culture is freedom, so decide here and now that you will live as free men and women, and defend the freedoms that generations of Americans have fought to defend."

CIU President Mark Smith, who had been a faith adviser in former President Donald Trump's White House, said he believes Pence "saved our nation by refusing to overturn the election on Jan 6."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.