Pence Blasts Biden After Report of Russia, China Fleet Spotted off Alaska Coast

Mike Pence lashed out Monday at President Joe Biden after a chilling Wall Street Journal report revealed a combined Russian and Chinese naval force had last week patrolled the Alaskan coast just outside U.S. territorial waters.

The fleet — the largest such flotilla to approach American shores — was made up of 11 Russian and Chinese ships, and was shadowed by four U.S. destroyers and P-8 Poseidon aircraft, the Journal reported.

The former vice president in the Trump administration — now a 2024 GOP presidential contender — blamed the incident on Biden's weak leadership.

"Under President Biden, Russia and China threaten to conquer their neighbors & their new Axis is now operating together off the American coast. China & Russia & their 'no limits' partnership now conducts joint blue water naval operations off the American coast & the arctic north," Pence wrote on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

"America needs a new Commander-in-Chief who understands the threat and will build a much bigger navy, new shipyards and a military fitted to the widening threats of the 21st Century. The enemies of freedom only understand strength," Pence wrote.

The blatant aggression comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China and Russia, particularly surrounding Taiwan and Ukraine, The Hill noted.

The Journal reported a spokesperson for the U.S. Northern Command confirmed the stunning report, but didn't provide details on the number of ships or the precise location of the Chinese and Russian ships.

"Air and maritime assets under our commands conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada. The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat," the official told the Journal.

Alaska's GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan applauded the U.S. response amid a "new era of authoritarian aggression," the news outlet reported.

According to the Journal, Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday said Russian and Chinese vessels had carried out drills involving communications training, helicopter landings and takeoffs from the decks of each other's ships — and in a joint anti-submarine exercise in which a mock target was detected and destroyed.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington told the Journal the patrol wasn't aimed at Washington.

"According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, naval vessels of the two countries have recently conducted joint maritime patrols in relevant waters in the western and northern Pacific Ocean. This action is not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," said the Chinese embassy spokesman, Liu Pengyu, the Journal reported.

The USS John S. McCain, the USS Benfold, the USS John Finn, and the USS Chung-Hoon responded to the flotilla, tracking its movement, the Journal reported. The four destroyers were in addition to the American maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.