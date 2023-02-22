×
Pence: DeSantis' Disney Actions Not a 'Limited-Government' Response

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 05:22 PM EST

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't act like a "conservative, limited-government Republican" in his response to criticism by Disney.

DeSantis moved to end Disney's control over the district where the Disney World theme park is located after the company released a statement criticizing the state's recent education law, the Parental Rights in Education Act. When asked about the move on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday, Pence said that while he supports the Florida law, he thought DeSantis' actions were not in line with what he would do "as a conservative, limited-government Republican."

Pence said, "I would say two things. No. 1: I fully supported Florida's initiative to protect kids and protect parental rights. I was just in Iowa last week where there's literally a school [district], the Linn-Mar Community School [District], that will allow a student to get a transition plan without parental at notice or approval. I fully support what Florida did about protecting kids under the third grade. But look, Disney stepped into the fray; they lost. But the idea of going after the taxing authority — you know, that was beyond the scope of what I, as a conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do."

