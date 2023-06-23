Pence Leans on Abortion Issue in White House Race

More than any of his Republican rivals for the party's 2024 presidential nomination, former Vice President Mike Pence appears to be staking his political future on his pro-life stance, according to Politico.

Former President Donald Trump doesn't address the issue often, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a six-week abortion ban and has not spoken about it much, Politico noted. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., originally avoided specifics on supporting a nationwide abortion ban. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's answers have been vague.

Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are two of the candidates who say abortion policy should be left to the states.

But Pence has endorsed a nationwide ban on abortions at 15-weeks of gestation.

Pence has clearly sought to set himself apart from the pack of Republican candidates lining up for the GOP primary. This weekend he will be the only candidate to speak at the Students for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

On the anniversary of the Dobbs ruling, Politico asked Pence if he is concerned about abortion restrictions being consistently unpopular at the polls.

He said the Republican Party must make a choice "whether or not we're going to continue to be a party grounded in the conservative principles that have won not only the White House, but won majorities over the last 50 years again and again — or whether our party is going to shy away from those core traditional principles.

"For me, for our campaign, we're going to stand where we've always stood, and that is stand without apology for the right to life.

"In one race after another, men and women who stood without apology for the right to life — but expressed that with compassion and principles — fared well, and I believe that will be proven out in 2024 as well."

Pence pointed specifically to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed a six-week abortion ban and won reelection by more than 20 points. Pence also noted that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who did the same, defeated his Democrat rival.

Pence also pledged that if elected, he would do "everything in my power" to overturn the FDA's approval of mifepristone.

"I do not support mail-order abortion," he said

In a Newsmax interview earlier this month, Pence vowed to be the strongest voice for the "sanctity of life" and "the interests of the unborn" during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"There are differences going forward, not only with my former running mate, but with other Republican candidates in this field," Pence said.

"And on the right to life, you know me. I have always stood without apology for the sanctity of life. But we're living in a time when not only [former] President [Donald] Trump but other candidates in the field seem to be backing away — right at a moment we've entered a new era for life in America.

"I'll always stand strong for the sanctity of life. I'll look to advance the interests of the unborn."