Pence Vows Solidarity During Israel Visit: We Will Win

As All Israel News reported last week, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday on his first visit to Israel since the war against Hamas began with a murderous invasion of Israeli border towns on Oct. 7.

While U.S. President Joe Biden and various members of Congress – both Republicans and Democrats – have visited over the past three months, Pence is the highest-profile Republican to come to Israel since Oct. 7, and as a devout pro-Israel Christian is also the highest profile Evangelical to visit Israel during this war.

On Thursday, Pence visited the town of Sderot, Kibbutz Kfar Azza, the site of the Nova music festival massacre in Re'im, and Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

"In this dark hour, I wanted to do my part to make sure the people of Israel know that the people of the United States are with you and that we will stand with you," Pence said according to the Times of Israel.

Regarding the hearing at the International Court of Justice against Israel's alleged "genocide," Pence said: "Israel and the United States should denounce any action to use the International Court of Justice or the United Nations to equate the unprovoked genocidal attack of Hamas on the Jewish people with Israel's actions in self-defense."

Pence was accompanied on his trip by Israel's Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana (Likud).

Just last week, All Israel News co-founder Joel C. Rosenberg and his wife, Lynn, hosted a Solidarity Mission of Evangelical leaders in Israel that included former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Commission Ken Blackwell, Calvary Albuquerque Senior Pastor Skip Heitzig and his wife, Lenya.

The Pence trip has been in the discussion and planning stages ever since soon after Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential campaign on Oct. 28 during a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

The last time Pence visited Israel was in January 2020. He spoke during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.