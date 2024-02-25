×
Tags: mike pence | elise stefanik | kristi noem | tim scott

VP Contenders Seeking Advice From Pence Team: Report

By    |   Sunday, 25 February 2024 12:03 PM EST

GOP politicians counting on former President Donald Trump becoming the party’s White House candidate — and vying to be his running mate — are reportedly seeking advice from former Vice President Mike Pence’s team.

According to Politico, intermediaries for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have sought meetings with a former Pence adviser, asking how to manage the vetting.

“After everybody started getting out, everybody slowly saw the handwriting on the wall, I started getting phone calls from people who were thinking about, How do we position ourselves?” an unnamed member of Pence’s political team told the outlet.

No one wants to be too obvious, Politico reported.

“For the most part, it’s been like Hey, we aren’t really having this conversation’ and then like, Walk us through it,” the source told Politico.

According to Politico, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, could possibly wind up in the mix, but for now, “I don’t get the sense she’s actively pursuing anything,” the source told Politico.

“Look at ways to add value,” the source said about advice given possible aspirants. “Find ways to be helpful, whether that’s raising money, being a surrogate on the ground or on TV. Be visible to Trump world so they see that you’re helping the cause. And then I think it’s figuring out who you can build relationships within Trump’s orbit — because that’s an ever-shifting orbit.” 

Before the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol, Pence was “considered something of a Trump whisperer,” Politico reported, adding his advisers remain a valuable resource.

“Look, things can change in 100 different ways,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “Some of that’s beyond your control, you can’t control this, can you be helpful? And can you help him win? And I think that if you can showcase that in some form or fashion, then I think people are going to take notice.”

An expected meeting with Noem was expected over the weekend, according to Politico, which her spokesperson denied.

A rep for Scott denied there's any backdoor communications, and reps for Stefanik and Trump didn’t reply, Politico reported.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

