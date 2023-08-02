×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | donald trump | jan. 6 | lawyers | 2020 election | indictment | co-conspirators

Pence: 'Crackpot Lawyers' Told Trump What He Wanted to Hear

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 05:19 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking for the first time since former President Donald Trump was indicted for his attempts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, emphasized that a vice president had no right to overturn the election results and that only a group of "crackpot lawyers" had told Trump otherwise.

Pence told reporters Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair that he had hoped the entire matter would not have come to an indictment, but he reiterated that he followed the law.

"I want people to know that I had no right to overturn the election and that what the president maintained that day, and frankly has said over and over again over the last 2 1/2 years, is completely false. And it's contrary to what our Constitution and the laws of this country provide."

Pence said that "the first time I heard in early December somebody suggest that as vice president I might be able to decide which votes to reject and which to accept, I knew that it was false … I dismissed it out of hand."

The former vice president added, however, that "sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear."

The indictment against Trump details how co-conspirators and the former president pushed the idea that the vice president could unilaterally reject or return electoral votes during the Jan. 6 certification, even though Pence repeatedly said he did not have the authority to do so.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized that a vice president had no right to overturn the election results and that only a group of "crackpot lawyers" had told former President Donald Trump otherwise.
mike pence, donald trump, jan. 6, lawyers, 2020 election, indictment, co-conspirators
290
2023-19-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved