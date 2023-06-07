Pence: Will Back '24 GOP Nominee, Even If Trump

Even though former Vice President Mike Pence told a gathering in Iowa on Wednesday his former boss Donald Trump is not qualified to become president again because of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, he later said he would support the former president should he win the 2024 GOP nomination.

Pence, who said Trump ordered him to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College, forcing him to choose between the Constitution and his boss, officially launched his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination with a speech in Ankeny, Iowa.

"I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States," Pence said. "And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

In an interview aferward with Fox News, Pence was asked if he would support whoever wins the nomination, a pledge that is required of all GOP candidates by the Republican National Committee if they want to participate in the first primary debate in Milwaukee in August.

"Well, I will absolutely support the Republican nominee for president in 2024, especially if it's me," Pence told Fox News' Sandra Smith and John Roberts. "I have been a Republican since I joined the Reagan Revolution. ... I think we've got a great group of men and women running for this nomination.

"I truly do believe that we've got better choices in the days ahead. And enthusiasm that we have met here traveling through Iowa and even here today, I believe, gives me great confidence that we'll be able to not just endorse, but enthusiastically support the Republican nominee for president. And we are going to work our hearts out for us and for our family to be just that."