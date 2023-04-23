×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | 2024 | campaign trail | president

Pence: 'If' Running, Will Say 'Before Late June'

By    |   Sunday, 23 April 2023 07:20 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS's "Face the Nation" he would make his decision on a 2024 presidential run "well before late June."

"Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June," Pence said. "If we have an announcement to make, it will be well before late June."

According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over the poll's runner-up, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare a candidacy.

According to the poll, 55% of Republican voters said they would vote for Trump, 20% said DeSantis, and 7% said Pence.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS's "Face the Nation" he would make his decision on a 2024 presidential run "well before late June."
mike pence, 2024, campaign trail, president
112
2023-20-23
Sunday, 23 April 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved