Pence: 'If' Running, Will Say 'Before Late June'

Former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS's "Face the Nation" he would make his decision on a 2024 presidential run "well before late June."

"Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June," Pence said. "If we have an announcement to make, it will be well before late June."

According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over the poll's runner-up, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare a candidacy.

According to the poll, 55% of Republican voters said they would vote for Trump, 20% said DeSantis, and 7% said Pence.