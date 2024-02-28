Mo. Gov. Parson, More Than 50 State Officials Endorse Trump

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson endorsed former President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday ahead of the state’s Republican caucus Saturday.

Other Show Me State officials who on Wednesday endorsed Trump, the front-runner to win the nomination and face President Joe Biden in November, included Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Vivek Malek and Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

Additionally, 56 Missouri state lawmakers endorsed Trump as he barnstorms the nation in pursuit of the Republican nomination.

Despite losing her home state of South Carolina — where she previously served as governor — to Trump on Saturday, Nikki Haley, the former president’s lone challenger for the nomination, vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday on March 5.

With the odds stacked against her, Haley pressed on in Michigan, where Trump cruised to victory and was declared the primary winner a minute after the last polls closed Tuesday.

Trump has now won all of the Republican presidential nominating contests by significant margins and looks to further cement his hold on the nomination on March 5, when 15 states and one U.S. territory will determine 36% of the GOP delegates.

Haley has resisted calls from national Republican leaders to drop out of the race, even as the general election in November looks likely to be a rematch of 2020 between Trump and Biden.