Tens of Thousands Viewing Cyber Symposium

Halfway through Mike Lindell’s 72-hour cyber symposium concerning claims of 2020 election fraud, roughly 90,000 viewers are tuning online for his revelations.

The MyPillow CEO has promised the “proof” that will show that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, a sentiment that has been echoed by the former president himself.



Lindell kicked off his cyber symposium on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where only invited members of the media, politicians, and cyber experts were allowed to attend the event in-person.

The program, which was being streamed on Lindell’s social media site Frankspeech.com, got off to a late start after Lindell said the conference had been hacked.

Lindell has been promoting the three-day cyber event as the forum that will ultimately demonstrate the 2020 election was hacked.

For months, Lindell has claimed that Chinese government hackers changed votes in every state.

Election infrastructure and Trump administration cyber security officials all have deemed the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”

To prove his claims, Lindell invited 65 forensic cyber experts who he said would challenge the official results of the presidential election.

He also invited delegates from multiple states to attend the conference. The event is also supposed to feature a re-creation of election night vote counting “in real time” so viewers can have a detailed look at what happened.

Alaska House Rep. David Eastman told Newsmax that a lot of the material the symposium has covered so far is “familiar.”

“I want to see what they’ve been working on in the back room,” the Republican said.

So far, attendees have agreed on several improvements to elections — that election monitoring needs to improve and that audits are a beneficial tool.

Attendees told Newsmax that they want to have their questions about the 2020 election results answered.

“I’ve been asking questions in my home state of North Dakota, and I’ve not been getting any answers,” symposium attendee Kit told Newsmax. “People have pretty much told me to sit down, shut up and go away.”

Another attendee, Linda of Colorado, said she wants to see a “full forensic audit of the original paper ballots, of the equipment.”

Lindell told the audience on Tuesday that he would reveal something at 7 p.m. on Tuesday that would “change the world.”

“We have stuff that only a handful of people know about. And there’s a reason for that,” he said.

However, the revelation has yet to be unveiled to those tuning in.

The symposium wraps up on Thursday.

All 50 states have certified the election as legal and final, a conclusion that was sealed by the Electoral College and Congress.