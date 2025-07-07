Rep. Lawler Mocks Maloney Over Possible 2026 Rematch

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., took a jab at former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney after reports emerged that the former Democrat congressman is considering a political comeback by challenging Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District, setting the stage for a potential high-profile rematch in the 2026 midterms, The Hill reported.

"I'm sure Democrats are excited about the prospects of Sean Patrick Maloney making a come back — because it worked out so well the last time," Lawler wrote on X, responding to a Monday Axios report that said Maloney is weighing a return to politics, potentially challenging Lawler or even running for governor.

Maloney, who served five terms in Congress, lost his seat in the 2022 election, a contest that was both expensive and closely watched. At the time, he was chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, making his defeat by Lawler particularly memorable.

The 17th District, located in New York's Hudson Valley, had previously leaned Democrat and supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in the last presidential election.

To accompany his post, Lawler shared a video edit of himself with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., set to Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode." The video included meme-style effects with sunglasses and a gold chain added to Lawler, further underscoring his taunting tone.

At least six Democrats are already running in the district, which many within the party see as a prime target for flipping in 2026. The 17th District is one of three Republican-held districts in New York that voted for Harris, fueling Democratic hopes for a comeback in the region.

Though Maloney has not publicly confirmed his plans, Axios reported that he is unlikely to make a final decision before the fall. The report also noted that Maloney is considering a run for New York governor, adding to speculation about his political future.

Lawler, meanwhile, is gearing up for what could be another competitive race. The GOP currently holds a narrow 220-212 majority in the House, a margin Republicans are determined to defend. That majority enabled them to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act through Congress.

Democrats are aiming to flip key districts, such as the 17th District, by campaigning against Trump and criticizing the bill's provisions, which include tax cuts they say benefit the wealthy and reductions to social programs like Medicaid.

Lawler's victory in 2022 marked the first time in decades that Republicans won the district. Before Lawler, a Republican had not held this seat since 1981.