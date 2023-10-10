Rep. Lawler Slams Omar: 'Unfit to Serve in the House'

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., hit back Monday against opposition to the Israeli government’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks voiced by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Omar had posted on X that she opposed language from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant comparing Hamas to “human animals” and characterized the country’s planned retaliation as a brewing “war crime.”

The congresswoman also called on the United States to stop sending military and humanitarian assistance to Israel, accusing its military of “targeting an entire civilian population.”

No evidence at this time indicates Israel plans on targeting civilians.

Lawler called the bluff.

“Israel was just brutally attacked by terrorists, funded by Iran, and you want to cut off funding and military aid and equipment,” Lawler argued.

He is referring to a report that accuses Tehran of financially backing and strategically orchestrating the attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah – the latter being another group that terrorized Israel over the weekend.

Iran’s United Nations delegation has denied the allegations.

“You are out of your mind and unfit to serve in the House of Representatives,” Lawler told Omar. “This is why you were removed from the Foreign Affairs committee.”

Omar was booted off the panel by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this year. On Sunday, McCarthy confirmed to Newsmax that he made the move because of her opposition to Israel.

“That is why I removed her from Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy told host Greta Van Susteren. “She would be getting classified briefings about this, and her opinion is much different than the rest of the world.”

Other members of the “The Squad,” a coalition of far-left Democrats in Congress, have also been slammed for their rhetoric after over 1,200 Israeli territory and 900 Palestinian territory losses.

“The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” stated Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.