×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike lawler | ilhan omar | hamas | israel

Rep. Lawler Slams Omar: 'Unfit to Serve in the House'

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:27 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., hit back Monday against opposition to the Israeli government’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks voiced by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Omar had posted on X that she opposed language from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant comparing Hamas to “human animals” and characterized the country’s planned retaliation as a brewing “war crime.”

The congresswoman also called on the United States to stop sending military and humanitarian assistance to Israel, accusing its military of “targeting an entire civilian population.”

No evidence at this time indicates Israel plans on targeting civilians.

Lawler called the bluff.

“Israel was just brutally attacked by terrorists, funded by Iran, and you want to cut off funding and military aid and equipment,” Lawler argued.

He is referring to a report that accuses Tehran of financially backing and strategically orchestrating the attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah – the latter being another group that terrorized Israel over the weekend.

Iran’s United Nations delegation has denied the allegations.

“You are out of your mind and unfit to serve in the House of Representatives,” Lawler told Omar. “This is why you were removed from the Foreign Affairs committee.”

Omar was booted off the panel by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this year. On Sunday, McCarthy confirmed to Newsmax that he made the move because of her opposition to Israel.

“That is why I removed her from Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy told host Greta Van Susteren. “She would be getting classified briefings about this, and her opinion is much different than the rest of the world.”

Other members of the “The Squad,” a coalition of far-left Democrats in Congress, have also been slammed for their rhetoric after over 1,200 Israeli territory and 900 Palestinian territory losses.

“The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” stated Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., hit back Monday against opposition to the Israeli government's response to the Hamas terrorist attacks voiced by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
mike lawler, ilhan omar, hamas, israel
324
2023-27-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved