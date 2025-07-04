Rep. Lawler Nears Decision on 2026 N.Y. Governor Bid

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York's 17th Congressional District, said Friday he is nearing a decision on whether he will run for governor, positioning himself as a potential challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, in 2026, The Hill reported.

"Are you running for governor of New York, yes or no?" CNN host Dana Bash asked in a televised interview.

"As we are out of time — I will be making a decision in the next few weeks," Lawler replied.

Lawler had previously said he would announce his plans by June. He is among several Republicans considering a run against Hochul, who was elected in 2022.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York and an ally of President Donald Trump, is preparing to enter the race as well. The Hill reported on June 26 that Stefanik is moving toward a run for governor.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," a source told The Hill.

The source added that Stefanik, whom Trump nominated earlier this year to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations before withdrawing the nomination in March, will declare her candidacy "at the time and place" of her choosing.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is also considered a potential Republican contender.

Despite growing GOP interest, a recent Siena College poll released Tuesday showed Hochul leading Stefanik, Lawler, and Blakeman by at least 20 points in head-to-head matchups.

Trump endorsed both Lawler and Blakeman in May for reelection to their current posts. Trump lost New York by 12 points in 2024. That marked a narrower loss than in 2020, when he trailed Joe Biden in the state by 23 points.

Stefanik has been a prominent supporter of Trump in Congress and has risen in party leadership. Her anticipated gubernatorial campaign would likely draw national attention. Lawler, by contrast, has cultivated a moderate image in his swing district while maintaining ties to Trump and national Republicans.

The Cook Political Report rates the 2026 New York governor's race as Likely Democrat. But Republican leaders see potential in a strong challenger if political trends continue to shift.

Trump's improved showing in 2024 and Hochul's approval ratings have encouraged the GOP to consider a serious push for the Statehouse.