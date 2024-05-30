WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | trump | guilty | verdict | shameful

Speaker Johnson on Trump Guilty Verdict: 'Shameful Day'

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 05:27 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted the guilty verdict levied against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling it a “shameful day in American history.”

Johnson released his statement in a post to X in the aftermath of a jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial.

“Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one,” Johnson wrote.

“The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents."

Trump will be sentenced July 11.

“The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong — and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN!” Johnson concluded. 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., criticized the guilty verdict levied against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling it a "shameful day in American history." Johnson released his statement in a post to X in the aftermath of a jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 ...
mike johnson, trump, guilty, verdict, shameful
165
2024-27-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 05:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved