Speaker: More Legislation to Come in Fall, Spring

House Speaker Mike Johnson said more legislation is coming after the passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"This is the first of a five-step process to get us back to fiscal stability. The reconciliation bill today was a big, giant leap forward. But we're going to do this again. We're going to have a second reconciliation package in the fall and a third in the spring of next year for the next two fiscal years," Johnson said Thursday on Fox News.

"And we're going to have rescission packages. The White House is sending us collections of items to claw back the spending that was wasted. And we're going to appropriate at lower levels. The Republican Party is the party to get us back to fiscal responsibility. We can't do it overnight, though. But we are on the right track and the president is committed to it as well."

President on Friday Donald Trump was expected to sign his package of tax breaks and spending cuts into law after his cajoling produced almost unanimous Republican support in Congress for the domestic priority that could cement his second-term legacy.