Reps. Johnson, Scalise Make Case to Keep Leadership Roles

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., have formally asked their GOP colleagues to re-elect them as party leaders as Republicans gear up for elections Dec. 13, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Although Republicans are projected to retain control of the House, the final balance remains unknown, with Democrats maintaining they have a chance to prevail.

In a letter to colleagues, Johnson emphasized plans to support President-elect Donald Trump's agenda immediately.

"To truly make America great again, we will need to begin delivering for the people on Day 1," Johnson wrote. "In preparation, we have worked diligently for the past year to be ready with a priority list of key conservative policy wins that we can achieve together with our Senate Republican colleagues, working hand-in-hand with the new Trump administration.

"We can secure our borders, prioritize the needs of Americans above foreigners, promote investment and opportunity through the tax code, return to American energy dominance, dramatically reduce regulations, expand school choice, end the woke agenda, and restore fiscal sanity to Washington — among other pressing items."

Johnson became speaker in late 2023 after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Scalise, in his letter, underscored the GOP's roadmap for Trump's first 100 days. This included extending tax cuts from Trump's first term, boosting American energy, and funding the southern border wall, The Hill reported. He highlighted his efforts in raising $70 million for GOP candidates while visiting 36 states and more than 150 districts to support them.

Johnson will need broad Republican support when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3 because Democrats are expected to back their own candidate. Scalise's path should be smoother because it requires only an internal GOP majority.