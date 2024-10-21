WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | secret service | interim report

Speaker Johnson Rips Secret Service 'Failures'

By    |   Monday, 21 October 2024 04:35 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday ripped the U.S. Secret Service after the release of a preliminary report from a bipartisan House panel investigating the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in July.

The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, released an interim report on Monday that deemed the incident "preventable" and criticized the apparent "lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally."

Johnson, in a statement, blasted "the security failures by U.S. Secret Service personnel that led to the assassination attempt" as "shocking and inexcusable."

Johnson added: "Today's bipartisan interim report makes clear that the conditions which allowed the would-be assassin to have a clear line of sight on President Trump were a result of poor communication, inadequate coordination with local law enforcement, and a failure to secure the event perimeter."

Johnson vowed to "leave no stone unturned" during the congressional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump.

"The task force will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that a security failure of this magnitude can never happen again," Johnson said. "We are grateful for the work of the investigators on the task force and look forward to reading their full report in December."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday ripped the U.S. Secret Service after the release of a preliminary report from a bipartisan House panel investigating the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in July.
mike johnson, secret service, interim report
265
2024-35-21
Monday, 21 October 2024 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved