Speaker Johnson Rips Secret Service 'Failures'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday ripped the U.S. Secret Service after the release of a preliminary report from a bipartisan House panel investigating the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in July.

The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, released an interim report on Monday that deemed the incident "preventable" and criticized the apparent "lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally."

Johnson, in a statement, blasted "the security failures by U.S. Secret Service personnel that led to the assassination attempt" as "shocking and inexcusable."

Johnson added: "Today's bipartisan interim report makes clear that the conditions which allowed the would-be assassin to have a clear line of sight on President Trump were a result of poor communication, inadequate coordination with local law enforcement, and a failure to secure the event perimeter."

Johnson vowed to "leave no stone unturned" during the congressional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump.

"The task force will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that a security failure of this magnitude can never happen again," Johnson said. "We are grateful for the work of the investigators on the task force and look forward to reading their full report in December."

