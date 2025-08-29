Speaker Johnson Criticizes Newsom Amid Guard Debate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was noncommittal on Friday when pressed on whether the Trump administration should send National Guard troops to his home state, CNN reports.

"I don't know; that's not my call," he told the news outlet. "It may be necessary; I don't know. Let's take one city at a time and see."

"We have to address the crime problem in any city where it is, if it's a problem like that," he added.

Johnson also criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Democrat pointed out that Louisiana has a higher crime rate than the Golden State.

"Gavin Newsom will do anything for attention," Johnson said on Fox News. "He can name-drop me all he wants. He needs to go and govern his state and not be engaging in all of this."

Johnson said his hometown of Shreveport has "done a great job of reducing crime" but acknowledged that crime had to be addressed "everywhere that it rears its ugly head."

President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.