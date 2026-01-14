Rep. Johnson Optimistic About Passing Second Megabill

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Wednesday he is confident he can get a second megabill passed through the chamber.

Johnson met with a group of other House Republicans, including Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, to discuss what they would like to see in another budget reconciliation bill, Johnson told reporters.

The House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last summer that included many of President Donald Trump's legislative priorities such as more funding for border security and extending the tax cuts passed in his first term.

Johnson told reporters he was "bullish" about the chances of getting another bill passed and said he discussed it on Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Any megabill would be "House-driven," Johnson said.

Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday the new "2.0" proposal is centered on allowing people to keep more of their money to make decisions about major expenses such as education, healthcare, and buying a home.

The Republican Study Committee released its own set of proposals for a megabill, which included cutting energy costs by accelerating the permitting process and refilling the Department of Energy's strategic oil reserve with Venezuelan oil, according to Politico.

"There's three major things that I think are threatening the American dream right now: housing costs, healthcare costs, and energy costs," said Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, at a press conference Tuesday.

"We've got to get this done. We know we have a narrow window of time," he added.

Their proposals would save $1.6 trillion in government spending.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters that Republicans have begun early conversations about a bill.

Last month, House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., was dismissive of any plans to pass another large reconciliation bill.

"I don't see a path of a second reconciliation ever passing," Smith told Politico.