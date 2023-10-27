Mike Johnson: Problem Is the Human Heart, Not Guns

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., saying it is not the time to discuss any legislation aimed at controlling firearms, maintained the "problem is the human heart, not guns."

Johnson made his comments during a Thursday interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

The remarks came as authorities searched for a U.S. Army reservist they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a shooting at a bowling alley and in a bar in Maine. Police have identified the suspect as Robert Card, according to The Associated Press.

The new speaker maintained it was not appropriate to discuss gun control "in the idle of the crisis." He added it's not the weapon, it's the "underlying problem."

"God be with the law enforcement officers who are handling that situation in Maine," he said. "Our prayers have been with the families of that tragedy. Everyone here in the House was dialed in on that all day."

Asked what he thought about the immediate calls from the left for more gun controls, he replied: "At the end of the day, we have to respect the right of the citizens to defend themselves, And that's the Second Amendment. And that's why our party stands strongly for that. I agree with your guests, it is not the time to be talking about legislation. We're in the middle of all that crisis right now..."

Johnson also responded to questions about whether there was any specific gun law he would look at.

"Well, I've been in the job just 48 hours, and we'll see," he said. "It's not the weapon, it's the underlying problem. I believe we have to discuss the root problem of these things. And mental health, as in this case, in a big issue."