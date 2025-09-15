WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson to Lead Kirk Vigil at Capitol

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 11:54 AM EDT

Speaker Mike Johnson will lead a vigil in memory of conservative leader Charlie Kirk in the Capitol on Monday evening, The Hill has reported.

The Louisiana Republican will give remarks and prayers at the event to commemorate the conservative activist and commentator.

The memorial, which will be open to all members of both parties, will take place just ahead of House votes. Johnson will reportedly be joined by House leadership and other members of Congress for the event.

The vigil comes after Johnson led a silent moment of prayer on the House floor for Kirk in the hours after the shooting in Utah last week, which turned into a shouting match between Republicans and Democrats after Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert requested a prayer to be spoken out loud, according to The Hill.

There was also a prayer vigil held for Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, at the Kennedy Center Sunday evening, at which Johnson said that “Charlie Kirk recruited and trained and educated a generation of happy warriors, and we do well to be reminded that the best way to honor his memory and to honor his unmatched legacy is to live as Charlie did."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

