Speaker Johnson: 'I Didn't Know' Buck Was Going to Resign

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Tuesday he "didn’t know" Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., was going to announce his resignation from the chamber earlier in the day.

"I was surprised by Ken’s announcement," Johnson said. "I’m looking forward to talking to him about that. I didn’t know."

Politico reported that Buck called Johnson approximately 30 minutes before making the announcement and left a voicemail.

Buck, who announced last year he will not seek reelection in November, said Tuesday he will step down on March 22, after representing Colorado’s fourth congressional district since 2015. He told CNN that dysfunction on Capitol Hill was largely to blame for his departure.

When asked how Buck’s decision to quit Congress early further complicates getting things done with a slimmer majority, Johnson said, "The strategy is still the same. Build consensus, keep the coalition together. I am confident we can do that."

"We have big things ahead of us, but I think everybody understands the stakes and the necessity of working together," he said. "Sometimes we have to give up our preferences, but we will not compromise our core principles. We will get the job done."

In a statement on Tuesday, Buck said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years."

"Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week," he continued. "I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."

Earlier this month, the outgoing five-term lawmaker told "NewsNation" that he would not compromise his principles for any presidential candidate or political party.

"But really we're at a time in American politics that I am not going to lie on behalf of my presidential candidate, on behalf of my party," Buck said. "And I'm very sad that others in my party have taken the position that, as long as we get the White House, it doesn't really matter what we say."